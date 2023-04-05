Wed. 4/5

Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

The Films of Orson Welles at the Center for Moving Image Arts at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Thu. 4/6

Mark Normand at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm & 9:30pm.

Depths Of Wikipedia: Live Comedy Show with Annie Rauwerda at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 4/7

The Lost King at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

COW Screening + Panel Discussion with Woodstock Farm Sanctuary at the Rosendale Theater, 7pm.

Mark Normand at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 7pm & 9:30pm.

The Last Waltz at the Tinker Street Theatre in Woodstock at 8pm.

Sat. 4/8

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound and Sound Design Masterclass with Skip Lievsay at Starr Theater in Rhinebeck, 12:30pm.

George Harrison Film Screening at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 6pm.

Film Screening of Suicide Eyes with Q&A at the Arts Society of Kignston, 7pm.

Mark Normand at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 7pm & 9:30pm.

Tinder Live! with Lane Moore at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sun. 4/9

Met Opera: Live in HD at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 12:30pm.

Live from Upstate: Nightingales in Berlin with live music by David Rothenberg and Lucie Vitkova at Starr Theater in Rhinebeck, 7pm.

Tues. 4/ 11

Music Fan Series Presents Little Richard: I Am Everything at the Rosendale Theater, 7pm.

Showing Up with director Kelly Reichardt in person at Starr Theater in Rhinebeck, 7pm.