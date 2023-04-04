Wed. 4/5

Wine Down Wednesday featuring Mario Rincon at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, 5pm.

Live Music with Marc Delgado at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm.

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Cocktail Zone with SVB at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Open Mic Night at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Blue Moon at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Brendon Bartow at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 9pm.

Thu. 4/6

Music on the Bridge Cafe at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 12pm.

Running Club + Big Screen Karaoke at Newburgh Brewing, 5:30pm.

RPM- Rap/Music/Poetry at Seasoned Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

The Lesser Ape at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

On the Fly Story Slam: Lost & Found at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Jazz Thursdays: Azulado Jazz Trio at the 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

What A Delicious Sound! at the Bitó Conservatory Building Performance Space at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson.

The Yacht Lobsters at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Jazzstock: Sound Embrace at the Senate House in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Nirvani: A Nirvana Tribute Experience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Harry Manning at the Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Fri. 4/7

The Classics at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Live Music from Hillbilly Parade at Newburgh Brewing, 6pm.

A Concert for Tom Pacheco at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Live Music with The Flash Band at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm.

Toombs Dixon: Origins of Rock & Roll at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Bowen * Young at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

John Scofield at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Moth: True Stories Told Live at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 8pm.

Circle of Willis / Tom Rigney at the Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Spyro Gyra at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Taraka / Scruples at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

DJ D-Tour All Vinyl Set at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

Get Funky w/ Dysfunktone! at Toasted in Newburgh, 9pm.

Spring Session featuring Father Figure at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9pm.

Sat. 4/8

Day Party with Everyone Needs Sound at Toasted in Newburgh, 11am.

Live Brunch Music: Brian Collazo at The Silk Factory in Newburgh, 11:30am.

Brunch: John Fazio Jr. The Classics at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Gayle Donnelly: Soulful Vocals and Keyboard at the Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, 1:30pm.

Peter & the Wolf and Carnival of the Animals at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 3pm.

Slip Groove at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Penntera (Pantera Tribute) / Ashes of The Priest (Lamb of God Tribute) / Chains & Leather / Outta My Head at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Naomi Woo Conducts Ravel at the Fisher Center/Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7pm.

The Soul-Jazz Collective at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Vision Video / Urban Heat at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Overhead / Waterfall Strainer / Kira Metcalf at Tubbys in Kingston, 7pm.

Red Not Chili Peppers at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Marc Delgado at the Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Clover & Sundream at Park Theater in Hudson, 8pm.

Throwback Night to the 80s/90s with DJ Queen Beatz at The Fuze Box in Albany, 8pm.

Plane Station at the 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Salsa Dance Night! with Cuboricua at The Falcon in Marlboro, 8pm.

Loosey Goosey / The Haus of Peculiar at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8:30pm.

Antietam at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Biana & The Coverboys at The Silk Factory in Newburgh, 8:30pm.

The Tom Petty Project at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm.

EDM Night at the Academy in Poughkeepsie, 9pm.

The Get It at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Mr. Bighead / Allovous at Snugs Harbor in New Paltz, 10pm.

Sun. 4/9

Easter Brunch with Art Lillard Quartet at The Silk Factory in Newburgh, 9am.

Jazz Brunch at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am.

Live Brunch Music: Amy Blu Duo at The Silk Factory in Newburgh, 11:30am.

Colony Fireside Brunch with Marji Zintz / Eric Erickson at the Colony in Woodstock, 12pm.

AJ Trois Jazz Brunch at Millstream Woodstock, 12pm.

Queer Conspiracy Sheaster at Tubbys in Kingston, 12pm.

Music Alive! Music That Lives On at Bard College in the Bitó Conservatory Building in Annandale-On-Hudson, 3pm.

New Trio: Previte / Pray / Esposito at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Told Slant / Sister / Onlyness / The Fascinating Chimera Project at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Woodstock Album Series: Nashville Skyline / Planet Waves at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 4/10

Open Mic with Kirsten and John at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

World Famous Colony Open Mic hosted by Brendan O’Shea at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Clone Decay at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Tue. 4/11

Music @ Noon Free Concert Series at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 12pm.

DJS: Drew / GED / Otto at Tubbys in Kingston, 6pm.

Jazz Night at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.