New Paltz High School (NPHS) Grade 12 student Caleb Lai is among the 15,000 students in the nation who have achieved finalist status in the National Merit Scholarship Program, thanks to his performance on the qualifying PSAT exam. Caleb earned a score of 1480 (out of a possible 1520) on the test.

The National Merit Scholarship Program recognizes some of the most academically talented students in the United States. The program offers $2,500 Merit Scholarship awards, Corporate-Sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for approximately 7,250 finalists.

Lai, who participates in the school band, is awaiting decisions from a number of colleges. “Caleb performs very well academically, and we are extremely proud that he is representing the NPHS as a finalist,” said NPHS Principal Dr. Samuelle Simms. “We wish him the best of luck in this competition and in his future endeavors.”