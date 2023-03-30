Sat. 4/1

Easter in the Hamlet at Town Field in Highland, 10am.

Learn to Make Easter Bread at St. Joseph’s Church in Kingston, 10am.

Easter Extravaganza at Andy Murphy III Midtown Neighborhood Center in Kingston, 11am.

PhoenEaster Fun Day at Saint Francis de Sales Church in Phoenicia, 11am.

Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt at Robibero Winery in New Paltz, 12pm.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny at Futia Farms in Wallkill, 12pm.

Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Elks Lodge in Red Hook, 1pm.

Easter Bunny Photos and Egg Hunt at Hurley Recreation Association, 1pm.

Easter Egg Hunt and Messy Church at St. James United Methodist Church in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Adult Egg Hunt at Kingston Elks Lodge, 5pm.

Sun. 4/2

Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at West Hurley Firehouse, 9am.

Easter Bunny Express at Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston, 10am.

35th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz, 12pm.

Mon. 4/3

Spring Lamb Tours at Willow Pond Sheep Farm in Gardiner, 11:30am, and continuing through the week.

Wed. 4/5

Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lake Katrine, 2pm.

Thu. 4/6

Easter Event at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center in Kingston, 1pm.

Fri. 4/7

Easter Weekend at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, all day, and throughout the weekend.

Easter Egg Hunt at the Zoo at Bailiwick Animal Park in Catskill, 10am.

Sat. 4/8

Easter Egg Dash at Hudson Valley Sports Dome in Milton, 9:30am.

Easter Bunny Express at Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston, 10am.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Wallkill, 10am.

Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt at Robibero Winery in New Paltz, 12pm.

Easter Egg Hunt at George H. Freer Memorial Beach in Port Ewen, 1pm.

Annual Easter Bunny Run at Marlboro Hose Co. in Milton, 1pm.

Sun. 4/9

Easter Sunday Grand Buffet at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 9am.

Easter Sunday with KidZone Kids at New Life in Saugerties, 10am.

Easter Bunny Brunch at Novella’s New Paltz, 10:30am.

Easter Sunday at The Woodstock Pub, 11am.

Easter Egg Hunt at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 12pm.

Easter Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church in Marlboro, 1pm.

Easter Dinner at Shadows on the Hudson in Poughkeepsie, 1:15pm.