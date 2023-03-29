In addition to the great film, comedy and drama awaiting you in the events listings below, we’d like to draw your attention to the Master of Suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock. His iconic works are being celebrated by Upstate Films at both Orpheum in Saugerties and the Starr Theater in Rhinebeck. This week marks the dramatic conclusion of a seven-film run of thrills and chills. Marnie starts screening on Fri. Apr. 31, and is considered by many to be the most disturbing and boundary-crossing film by Hitchcock’s, featuring a younger, beardless Sean Connery. Psycho is still etched into our cultural memory over 60 years after its initial release, and makes a fitting finale to the mini-film fest, also screening from Fri. Apr. 31 on. Check upstatefilms.org for showtimes.

Also kicking off this weekend is Avant-Garde-Arama at the Lace Mill in Kingston, Fri. Mar. 31 and Sat. Apr. 1 at 6pm. The event is a mash-up of dance, music performance art and video that first emerged from the Lower East Side in the 1980’s. Like many Hudson Valley residents these days, its co-founder emigrated from Brooklyn’s art scene to carve out his own cultural space in the fertile grounds of upstate New York. Performances include a grammar strip show, a dance duet with a stack of 2×4 lumber, and painted garden tools played as percussion. Expect the unexpected at this cabaret-style event. If you like getting out there, you’ll want to go.

Wed. 3/29

The Films of Orson Welles at the Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center at Bard College, 7:30pm.

Thu. 3/30

Lost City Diaries at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 6:30pm.

Fri. 3/31

Beth Gill: Nail Biter at the Fisher Center, LUMA Theater at Bard College, 7:30pm.

Twelfth Night, or What You Will at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Skorts: A Womyn’s Video Art Festival at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Adrienne Iapalucci at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sat. 4/1

The Fairy Circus by Tanglewood Marionettes at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 11am.

Cultivation Film Screening at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 7pm.

Twelfth Night, or What You Will at The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Laugh It Up All-Stars at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

April Fool’s Weekend Comedy Night at Toasted in Newburgh, 8pm.

Sun. 4/2

The Ancient Law with Live Original Music at the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties, 2:30pm.

Celebrating Uncle Tony: A Community Event at the Rosendale Theater, 5:30pm.

Mon. 4/3

Set Off [Gitmek] by Mustafa Emin Büyükcoşkun at the Bard College Campus Center Weis Cinema, 5pm.