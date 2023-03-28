Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park has opened its merchandise and information pavilions at the east gate plaza in Poughkeepsie and adjacent to the west gate in Highland for the season. Staffed by volunteer Ambassadors, the pavilions offer visitors the opportunity to purchase merchandise, learn about Walkway membership, receive assistance or ask questions about the bridge and surrounding area. Ambassadors can provide information about local restaurants, hotels, other attractions of note and more. Pavilions are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 9, with hours extending from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. thereafter.

Easily identifiable in their red vests, Ambassadors additionally serve as tour guides, greeters and share historical knowledge about the Walkway, which has attracted over seven-million visitors since its opening in 2009.

To assist passengers with limited mobility, the Friends of the Walkway’s eleven-passenger wheelchair-accessible electric tram has also returned to service. The tram operates on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and runs on a continuous loop across the bridge, with a complete one-way trip taking approximately 30 minutes. Reservations are not required.

Walkway’s 21-story glass enclosed elevator at Upper Landing Park in Poughkeepsie is open daily from 9 a.m. until 90 minutes prior to the park’s closing time. The elevator connects Walkway Over the Hudson with the Hudson River waterfront in Poughkeepsie. The elevator may close for inclement weather, high winds and maintenance. To confirm its status before your visit, call 845-834-3641.