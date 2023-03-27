In loving memory and spirit of 19-year-old Cassidy Flood of Kingston, who struggled with her mental health starting in ninth grade, the second annual GO ALL IN the Hudson event was held on Sunday, March 26 at Kingston Point Beach. About 150 family members, friends and acquaintances of Cassidy were ready to chill briefly in the Hudson River and donate funds to support mental health programs in our community.

At a young age Cassidy appreciated the power of a single act of kindness. She would often buy a homeless person something to eat or drink, purchase an order for the car behind her in the drive-thru, or perform another random act of kindness and say, “Pay it forward.” It was important for her to lift the spirit of all those she encountered, while at the same time fighting her own internal battles with a smile on her face.