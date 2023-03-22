The Saugerties Police Department was most recently accredited in 2017 and is now coming up for accreditation again, police chief Joseph Sinagra said at a Town Board meeting on March 15. “We’re working again to get ready for an assessment, which will be in the fall of this year. We’re trying to spruce the place up; we’re going over our policies and procedures.” The Department reviews its policies and standards regularly through the year, he said, and noted that the state just added a new standard to the 110 it had set in the past. The new protocol addresses procedures for dealing with children whose parents have been arrested by the police, “so it is a very important standard.”

Sinagra reminded attendees that he is available for comments, complaints, suggestions or information from the public: “My door is always open.”

In February, Sinagra published the year-end report for 2022, and he said Saugerties residents should read it. It contains a good deal of statistical information including the use of force policy and the number of cases in which force was used; “That’s part of our policy of being transparent.” The report is available on the Saugerties Police website.