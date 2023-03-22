Photography aficionados will have their interest piqued this week by two events that go behind the lens to unravel the creative process.

On Thu. Mar. 23, CPW in Kingston will host a talk with three Brooklyn-based visual artists, all of whom are previous resident artists of the Eureka! project in Kingston, NY, a socially progressive collective of creators.

Mercy is an artist, model and advocate pursuing work that “focuses on the beauty of fat, femme body performance as liberation”, and expands perspectives on how “hue, color, size, and shape form our deepest longings.”

Jake Robbins is a film and video professional who “uses image making and record keeping as a practical means to combat the systemic erasure of Black, brown and queer legacies and build libraries of source material for later reference and application.”

Iris Vernacio’s photography work is diverse, including everything from nightlife to portraiture. Their stated artistic motivation is to “shift the power dynamics rooted in photography to display different ways of accessing support in one’s own body and community.”

Attend the 5:30pm talk live at CPW’s gallery at 474 Broadway, or enjoy it from your desktop, tablet or phone as a livestream on CPW’s Facebook page.

On Sat. Mar. 25, Pennsylvania photographer Paul Bracey will be welcomed by Roost Studios and Art Gallery at Gardiner Library to discuss the equipment and techniques he uses to produce stunning landscapes and architectural studies.

Bracey began his art life as a young illustrator and painter, transitioned to a military career which included taking aerial photographs, and had a stint as a portrait photographer before discovering digital photography and diving headfirst into Photoshop. He’s an outdoorsman and lover of rock climbing, ice climbing and mountaineering. This helps explain the sometimes head-scratching composition of his work, which exudes an epicness few photographers are able to achieve. His aesthetic is summarized by the title of the talk: “A Way of Seeing”. Viewers may wish to insert “New and Spectacular” into the title. The talk starts at 12:30pm and will include a slide presentation and viewing of his work currently on exhibit at the gallery, with prints available for sale.