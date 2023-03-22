Wed. 3/22

New York vs. Boston Comedy Series at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Thurs. 3/23

An Iliad at Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, 7pm.

Live Theatre: The Cake at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Everybody at The Parker Theater at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Fri. 3/24

Film: Easy Living at the Saugerties Public Library, 7pm.

An Iliad at Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, 7pm.

Live Theatre: The Cake at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

The Play’s the Thing at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Everybody at The Parker Theater at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Bosco and The Storm at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Friday Night Funnies & Dancing at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 9pm.

Sat. 3/25

An Iliad at Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, 7pm.

Live Theatre: The Cake at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Very Good Comedy Show at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Play’s the Thing at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Zac Amico at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Everybody at The Parker Theater at SUNY New Paltz, 8pm.

Sun. 3/26

Monologue Mayhem: A Fundraiser for Voice Theatre at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Everybody at The Parker Theater at SUNY New Paltz, 2pm.

An Iliad at Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, 2pm.

Kiki’s Delivery Service at the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties, 2:30pm.

“this body is so impermanent…” at the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties, 2:45pm.

The Play’s the Thing at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm.

Live Theater: The Cake at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm.

Tue. 3/28

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen Featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1998) at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.