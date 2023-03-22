Wed. 3/22

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Story Hour at the Broadway Bubble in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Draft Night: Phyrexia AWBO at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Pokemon TCG League at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6pm

Adult Book Discussion: James Baldwin’s America Part III: Beyond the Novels at the Woodstock Library, 6pm.

Trivia Night at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Juan Murphy’s in Poughkeepsie, 7:30pm.

Thu. 3/23

Story Time with Jason at the Woodstock Library, 10:30am.

Kids LEGO Club at the Kingston Library, 6pm.

Pokemon Video Game League at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6pm.

Trivia Night at the Silk Factory in Newburgh, 7pm.

Trivia Night at Toasted in Newburgh, 7pm.

Fri. 3/24

My Paper Heart: Folded Book Craft at the Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Chill Out Team Drop in LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 4pm.

Dungeons and Dragons at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Friday Crafternoon with Zara at Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Sat. 3/25

Barefoot Dance: Saturday Morning Family Series at the Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 11am.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Game On! at the Town of Ulster Library, 1:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Sun. 3/26

Reptile Expo at Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, 9am.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Creation Station Pop-Up: Paper Quilled Eggs at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Mon. 3/27

Toddler Storytime at Olive Free Library, 10:30am.

Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 5pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Tues. 3/28

Preschool Story Hour at the Town of Ulster, 10:30am.

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Public Library, 1:30pm.

Board Game After-School Club at the Gardiner Library, 3:45pm.

Drawing Workshop for Kids with David Goldin at the Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Brick Builders at The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4:30pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

MTG Draft at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.