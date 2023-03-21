The village board of New Paltz has scheduled a public hearing on its tentative budget for 2023-2024 on Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. at the village hall. It’s proposed that the mayor be paid $60,255, the deputy mayor $9000 and the trustees $8000 each. At the public hearing, any person may be heard.

The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube via the Village of New Paltz channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwFFe8fJSmBzh10DPOy0btQ. Viewers may submit comments through the chat function monitored throughout the meeting, They can speak during the public hearing or comment period in the Zoom video conference through a link to join the meeting posted on the Village of New Paltz website by using the “raise hand” function in Zoom to indicate they wish to speak. Or they can submit comments in writing to projectmanager@villageofnewpaltz.org prior to the meeting.

Handicapped citizens or senior citizens who require assistance should contact the village clerk at 845-255-0130.