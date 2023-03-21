Kingston police are investigating the death of Shakima Williamson, 32, saying her body was found off the Midtown Linear Park near Albany Ave. and Chandler Drive by a person passing by on Thu. Mar. 16.

According to police, who arrived on scene at approximately 1:50pm, emergency medical services who were dispatched to the scene found Williamson was “deceased too long” to render medical aid. They said they do not expect foul play, and that Williamson was already known to city police.

The body was found not far from the scene of the grisly 2017 murder of Anthony Garro Jr.

The Midtown Linear Park is more narrow paved trail than park, winding behind many businesses and residences in the neighborhood, with many areas that are blind to public view.