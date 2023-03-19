A federal grant is being sought to replace the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail bridge that was featured in the horror film A Quiet Place. Located just off Springtown Road in New Paltz, the picturesque truss bridge’s boards are wearing out after some 30 years of service, and have an estimated three to five years of useful life left.

This is one of several local projects that were stalled when Antonio Delgado abruptly cut congressional service short after being appointed lieutenant governor. In this and other cases, the funding push had to be started all over again once Pat Ryan was elected to fill that seat.