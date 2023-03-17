Whether they like it or not, residents in the Mid Hudson region looking for a new telephone number will be able to set themselves apart with a shiny new area code prefix numbered 329.

Beginning March 24, 2023, new mobile or landline telephone service, an additional line, or a move in the location of service will be automatically assigned the new area code.

The counties of Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties are all contained within the same numbering plan area (NPA) and have used the same 845 area code prefix since June 5 of 2000 when the old area code 988 was repurposed nationwide as a dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

A ten-digit telephone number contains a three digit area code, a three digit office code (NXX) and a four digit station number. Within a given area code the supply of assignable numbers is finite and the North American Numbering Plan (NANP) watches for the supply of assignable numbers to become exhausted.

Eight million number combinations possible in each area code. However, they’re not all usable. Certain numbers like 911, 211 and 311 are held aside.

Heidi Wayman, manager of data management for the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, breaks down the numbers. “There are 792 prefixes available in each area code,” explained Wayman. “And corresponding to each of those, thre are 10,000 telephone numbers, making 7,920,000 telephone numbers available for each area code.”

When a determination is made that available numbers could run out within 36 months a petition for area code relief with the New York state Public Service Commission on behalf of the telephone industry. Such a petition was filed on November 30, 2021.

Residents who wish to keep their 845 area code won’t have to adopt the 329 number because the new area code will be instituted using an overlay option, which allows both area codes to function simultaneously within the same numbering plan area.

Residents will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls (area code + 7-digit telephone number) in the 845/329 area or 1+10 digits for calls to other area code regions, both of which they already have been doing since July 16, 2022.

Calls to reach 911 Emergency Service will remain three-digit.

Patience must be counseled to those eager to embrace the change though because regardless of the March 24th date announced by the New York State Department of Public Service the numbers in the 329-area code will not be available for assignment until all remaining numbers in the 845-area code are exhausted.