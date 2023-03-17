Police responded to the Varick Peterson Homes in the City of Newburgh at approximately 10:20 P.M on March 16, 2023, following a 911 call. Responding officers located a 76-year-old deceased male inside a residence with obvious signs of trauma. The identity of the victim is still being withheld pending notification of his family.

James L. Rich, a 35-year-old Newburgh resident, has been arrested pursuant to this incident and has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree. Mr. Rich was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail. We would like to thank the staff of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance throughout this investigation.