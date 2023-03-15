Wed. March 15
The Films of Orson Welles: The Night of the Hunter (1955) and Touch of Evil (1958) at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7:30pm
Thurs. March 16
The Play’s The Thing at the Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm
Fri. March 17
The Play’s The Thing at the Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm
Sat. March 18
The Science on Screen Series Presents: In the Garden of Sounds at Rosendale Theatre, 3pm
Stuff Island at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm
The Play’s The Thing at the Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm
Boris Karloff/Bela Lugosi Double Feature – The Black Cat (1934) and The Raven (1935) at Rosendale Theatre, 9:30pm
Sun. March 19
National Theatre Live presents The Crucible at Rosedale Theatre in Rosendale, 2pm
Cirque Mechanics at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 2pm
Menopause The Musical at UPAC in Kingston, 3pm
Local Produce Readers’ Theatre presents Merry Christmas, You’re Fired at Stissing Center in Pine Plains, 3pm
The Play’s The Thing at the Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm
Robert Burke Warren’s Real Life Revival – An Evening of Storytelling & Music at The Orpheum in Saugerties, 7:30pm.