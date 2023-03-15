Wed. March 15

The Films of Orson Welles: The Night of the Hunter (1955) and Touch of Evil (1958) at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7:30pm

Thurs. March 16

The Play’s The Thing at the Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm

Fri. March 17

The Play’s The Thing at the Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm

Sat. March 18

The Science on Screen Series Presents: In the Garden of Sounds at Rosendale Theatre, 3pm

Stuff Island at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm

The Play’s The Thing at the Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 8pm

Boris Karloff/Bela Lugosi Double Feature – The Black Cat (1934) and The Raven (1935) at Rosendale Theatre, 9:30pm

Sun. March 19

National Theatre Live presents The Crucible at Rosedale Theatre in Rosendale, 2pm

Cirque Mechanics at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, 2pm

Menopause The Musical at UPAC in Kingston, 3pm

Local Produce Readers’ Theatre presents Merry Christmas, You’re Fired at Stissing Center in Pine Plains, 3pm

The Play’s The Thing at the Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 3pm

Robert Burke Warren’s Real Life Revival – An Evening of Storytelling & Music at The Orpheum in Saugerties, 7:30pm.