Wed. 3/15

Conor Wenk R&B Dinner at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm

Sunburst Brothers at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm

Gong Bath with Samer Ghadry at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm

Church of Cash: World Class Johnny Cash Tribute at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm

Open Mic with Mike at AJ Cafe in Wappingers Falls, 7pm

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, 7:30pm

Spaghetti Eastern Music & Spaceheater at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm

Thu. 3/16

Karen Slack / Erika Switzer at the Bard Conservatory in Annandale-On-Hudson, 3:30pm

Cuentos at the Bardavon in Kingston, 10am and 6pm

El Michels DJ Set at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm

Chris Smither Plus Bettysoo at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm

Cindy Cashdollar & The Syncopators at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm

Mick Lynch at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 8pm

Blue Museum / NCM / Jay Woodruff (Of the Atlas) at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm

Fri. 3/17

Surefire Band at Newburgh Brewing in Newburgh, 6pm

St. Patrick’s Day with McGroovin’ at at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm

80s Prom DJ Night with Jo at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm

Dylan Doyle Band at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm

Sound of Sunshine at Di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm

Live Music with Miles Brothers Band at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm

Black Mountain Symphony at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 8pm

The Wild Swan Band at Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, 8pm

The Emo Night Tour at the Chance in Poughkeepsie, 8pm

Chill Faktur with Don Miller at The Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm

G! Force at District Social in Beacon, 8pm

Nick Gianni’s Evolution Ensemble at Tilda’s Kitchen in Kingston, 8pm

St. Paddy’s Day: A Mix Of Traditional and Modern Irish Music at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm

Pete Pop at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm

Rose Clancy Trio / John Clancy at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm

Pest at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm

St. Patrick’s Day Emo Night with Run For Cover at Toasted Newburgh, 9pm

Sat. 3/18

Jazz Brunch with McLoughin Trio at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm

Brunch: The Forst Toscano Project at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm

Open Box at The Shirt Factory in Kingston, 2pm

The SideMen Blues Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company in Gardiner, 3:30pm

Vinnie Martucci Trio featuring Laurel Massé at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm

Newsboys at UPAC in Kingston, 7pm

Saintseneca / Gladie at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm

C Lanzbom of Deadgrass & Friends at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm

Jason Gisser at at Di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm

The Felice Brothers at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm

The Mighty Ploughboys at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm

Cruise Control at District Social in Beacon, 8pm

John Meuller at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm

Spaceheater at The Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm

Tigre Molly at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm

Community Rave Network at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm

Dis-N-Dat Live at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm

Emo Night with Ethan Levy at Silk Factory, 10pm

Dance Party with Everyone Needs Sound (DJ Set) at Toasted Newburgh, 10pm

Sun. 3/19

Maple Fest at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 10am

The Colony Fireside Brunch with Marji Zintz at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am

Jazz Brunch with Art Lillard at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am

Brunch: Journey Blue Heaven at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm

Jazz Brunch with Ellie Winiger at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm

Off the Record / Northern Borne / Stretching The Truth at Fuze Box in Albany, 2pm.

Fred Gillen Jr at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 2pm

Juliard Young Artists Concert featuring Xiaozhou Xu at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Woodstock, 3pm.

Eugene Tyler Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company in Gardiner, 3:30pm

Shelley Levy at The Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 4pm

New Trio: Previte / Pray / Esposito at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm

ARS Choralis in Bethany Hall at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 6pm

Flash Company at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm

Patrick James Band / Tayla Reese / Special Guests at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm

Mark Guiliana at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm

Simon’s Dreams Plays The Music of Penguin Cafe Orchestra at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm

Mon. 3/20

Karaoke with Cowboy Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm

Tue. 3/21

Swing By! to Celebrate Dan J. Hogarty Jr. & George Arakelian at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, 5:30pm

Water: Our Precious Resource at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm

Billy Pearson at Darlings in Tillson, 7:30pm

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, 7:30pm

Electronics with Craig at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm