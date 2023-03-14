Wed. 3/15
Conor Wenk R&B Dinner at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm
Sunburst Brothers at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm
Gong Bath with Samer Ghadry at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm
Church of Cash: World Class Johnny Cash Tribute at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm
Open Mic with Mike at AJ Cafe in Wappingers Falls, 7pm
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, 7:30pm
Spaghetti Eastern Music & Spaceheater at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm
Thu. 3/16
Karen Slack / Erika Switzer at the Bard Conservatory in Annandale-On-Hudson, 3:30pm
Cuentos at the Bardavon in Kingston, 10am and 6pm
El Michels DJ Set at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm
Chris Smither Plus Bettysoo at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm
Cindy Cashdollar & The Syncopators at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm
Mick Lynch at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 8pm
Blue Museum / NCM / Jay Woodruff (Of the Atlas) at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm
Fri. 3/17
Surefire Band at Newburgh Brewing in Newburgh, 6pm
St. Patrick’s Day with McGroovin’ at at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm
80s Prom DJ Night with Jo at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm
Dylan Doyle Band at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm
Sound of Sunshine at Di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm
Live Music with Miles Brothers Band at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm
Black Mountain Symphony at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 8pm
The Wild Swan Band at Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, 8pm
The Emo Night Tour at the Chance in Poughkeepsie, 8pm
Chill Faktur with Don Miller at The Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm
G! Force at District Social in Beacon, 8pm
Nick Gianni’s Evolution Ensemble at Tilda’s Kitchen in Kingston, 8pm
St. Paddy’s Day: A Mix Of Traditional and Modern Irish Music at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm
Pete Pop at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm
Rose Clancy Trio / John Clancy at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm
Pest at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm
St. Patrick’s Day Emo Night with Run For Cover at Toasted Newburgh, 9pm
Sat. 3/18
Jazz Brunch with McLoughin Trio at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm
Brunch: The Forst Toscano Project at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm
Open Box at The Shirt Factory in Kingston, 2pm
The SideMen Blues Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company in Gardiner, 3:30pm
Vinnie Martucci Trio featuring Laurel Massé at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm
Newsboys at UPAC in Kingston, 7pm
Saintseneca / Gladie at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm
C Lanzbom of Deadgrass & Friends at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm
Jason Gisser at at Di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm
The Felice Brothers at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm
The Mighty Ploughboys at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm
Cruise Control at District Social in Beacon, 8pm
John Meuller at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm
Spaceheater at The Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm
Tigre Molly at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 8:30pm
Community Rave Network at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm
Dis-N-Dat Live at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm
Emo Night with Ethan Levy at Silk Factory, 10pm
Dance Party with Everyone Needs Sound (DJ Set) at Toasted Newburgh, 10pm
Sun. 3/19
Maple Fest at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 10am
The Colony Fireside Brunch with Marji Zintz at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am
Jazz Brunch with Art Lillard at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am
Brunch: Journey Blue Heaven at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm
Jazz Brunch with Ellie Winiger at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm
Off the Record / Northern Borne / Stretching The Truth at Fuze Box in Albany, 2pm.
Fred Gillen Jr at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 2pm
Juliard Young Artists Concert featuring Xiaozhou Xu at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Woodstock, 3pm.
Eugene Tyler Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company in Gardiner, 3:30pm
Shelley Levy at The Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 4pm
New Trio: Previte / Pray / Esposito at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm
ARS Choralis in Bethany Hall at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 6pm
Flash Company at Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, 7pm
Patrick James Band / Tayla Reese / Special Guests at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm
Mark Guiliana at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm
Simon’s Dreams Plays The Music of Penguin Cafe Orchestra at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm
Mon. 3/20
Karaoke with Cowboy Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm
Tue. 3/21
Swing By! to Celebrate Dan J. Hogarty Jr. & George Arakelian at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, 5:30pm
Water: Our Precious Resource at the Kingston Library, 6:30pm
Billy Pearson at Darlings in Tillson, 7:30pm
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, 7:30pm
Electronics with Craig at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm