Targeting those who put lives in danger, law-enforcement agencies throughout New York State will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, beginning Thursday, March 16 and concluding Sunday, March 19.

High-visibility community engagement campaigns can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem.

The St. Patrick’s Day crackdown is one of many statewide high-visibility community engagement campaigns. In addition to this coordinated effort, statewide STOP-DWI engagement campaigns also target Super Bowl Sunday, Memorial Day weekend, July Fourth, Labor Day weekend, Halloween, Thanksgiving and the holiday season in December.