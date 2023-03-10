On Thu. Mar. 9, community organizer and entrepreneur Frank Waters let the cat out of the bag: He will be challenging Kingston mayor Steve Noble in his next run for office.

Waters announced his run on his Facebook page, with the post receiving dozens of shares and supportive comments.

In the candidacy announcement, Waters said: “For the last decade, my family and I have proudly called Kingston home. It is with tremendous humility that I thank the Kingston community for supporting my family and myself with our projects, initiatives, organizations and businesses. With your support, we have created Kingston’s largest children’s festival, the MyKingstonKids fest, the MyKingstonKids Halloween fest, Kingston’s first halloween parade, Black History Month Kingston, the Pine Street African Burial Ground, the African-American festival… and have been able to contribute to multiple projects including my work with Kingston Midtown Rising, the Lace Mill, the Midtown Arts District and Harambee Kingston.”