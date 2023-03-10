Kingston High School has been excelling in communicating with parents recently, promptly sending text alerts for everything from cancellations to behavior incidents.

Unfortunately, the text that just came across our news desk announced the cancellation of the beloved Kingston High School Winter Carnival due to expected inclement weather. The event had already been postponed once before due to snowfall, and now the Sat. Mar. 11 festival has been called off in what school officials say was a “difficult decision”.

Intrepid local forecasting experts Hudson Valley Weather are predicting 3-6″ of snow will fall on Kingston between roughly 4pm-7pm on Friday night, continuing through 11am-1pm Saturday.