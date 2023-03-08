Wed. Mar 8

Tap Workshops with Brenda Bufalino at Rosendale Theatre, 12pm.

Stacey Vanek Smith: Women in the Workplace in the 21st Century at Olin Language Center (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

Paint & Sip at Blue Collar Brewery in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Learn to Knit Class with Helen at Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

Thu. Mar 9

The Institute of Advanced Theology Spring 2023 Lecture Series: “In Search of the Once and Future Eden” with Bruce Chilton at Bard Hall (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5:30pm.

Fri. Mar 10

Global Dance Fusion Class w/Nandini Austin at People’s Place in Kingston, 1:30pm.

Finding an Authentic Voice for an Ancient Poet: Translating Eugenius of Toledo at Olin Language Center (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Time to Talk: A discussion with Sam Jackson about his book on the Oath Keepers at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 7pm.

Sat. Mar 11

Digital Photo Academy: Master Your Camera Controls / Composition in the Field at Vanderbilt Mansion in Hyde Park, 10am.

Fly Tying Series with Trout Unlimited at Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 10am.

Moving The Bar: My Life as a Radical Lawyer book talk with Michael Smith at Olive Free Library in West Shokan, 1pm.

Woodstock Poetry Society Reading at Woodstock Library, 2pm.

Women’s Empowerment Event at Seasoned Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Sun. Mar 12

I Want a Better Catastrophe: Navigating the Climate Crisis conversation and signing with author Andrew Boyd and Onnesha Roychoudhuri at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5pm.

Mon. Mar 13

Local Author Showcase: Lawrence Bush, Mikhail Horowitz, and Sparrow at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5pm.

Tue. Mar 14

Speaker Series: Hynunjin Kim at CCS Bard, Classroom 102 (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 1pm.

Community Writing Workshop with Grace Bialecki at Gardiner Library, 7pm.