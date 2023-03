Wed. Mar 8

Brick by brick Lego group at Saugerties Public Library, 4pm.

Small Group Guitar Lessons for Kids 5-8 years at Gardiner Library, 4:30pm.

Magic: The Gathering draft at POW! Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Wargaming Get-Together at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Pokémon League at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice: Net Runner / Meeples & Monsters at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Dungeons and Dragons campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thu. Mar 9

Block Heads Lego Club at Woodstock Library, 4pm.

Kids Lego Club at Kingston Library, 6pm.

Pokémon Video Game League at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6pm.

Fri. Mar 10

Winter Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin at Gardiner Library, 9am.

Friday Storytime for ages 2-5 at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

DIY Edible Water Pods for ages 13-18 at Kingston Library, 3:30pm.

Dungeons and Dragons at Hurley Library, 4pm.

Magic: The Gathering draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Friday Night Yu-Gi-Oh at POW! Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Friday Night Magic: The Gathering at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Friday Night Magic: The Gathering – Commander and Yu-Gi-Oh Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Sat. Mar 11

Family Game and Puzzle Day at Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 10am.

Super Saturday: Gnomes and Fairies and Elves, Oh My! with Karen Pillsworth at Kingston Library, 10:30am.

KHS Winter Carnival at Kingston High School, 11am.

Digital Animation for Kids at Woodstock Library, 1pm.

Pokémon/Yu-Gi-Oh: Trade & Play at POW! Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 1pm.

Dungeons and Dragons campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm and 6pm.

Magic: The Gathering at Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 1:30pm.

Bard Math Circle: Family Math Afternoon at Kingston Library, 2pm.

Sun. Mar 12

Kids’ Story Hour with Jason Vance at Rough Draft in Kingston, 11am.

Dungeons and Dragons campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Magic: The Gathering – Commander Sunday at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Read it and Eat: YA Book Club at Gardiner Library, 2pm.

Magic: The Gathering – Commander Maddness Sundays at POW! Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Mon. Mar 13

Toddler Storytime at Olive Free Library, 10:30am.

Magic: The Gathering Modern Tournament at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Tue. Mar 14

Open Playgroup at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Preschool Story Hour at Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 10:30am.

Board Game After-School Club at Gardiner Library, 3:45pm.

Museum Takeover Tuesday for teens 13-19 at Woodstock Library, 4pm.

S.T.E.A.M. Stories for K-5th grades at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4:30pm.

Magic: The Gathering Draft at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.