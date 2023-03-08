Wed. Mar 8

The Films of Orson Welles – Macbeth & Othello at Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Thu. Mar 9

Spring Dance Performance at Fisher Center at LUMA Theater (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Fri. Mar 10

Music Fan Series Presents: Fanny: The Right to Rock at Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at Doctorow Center for the Arts in Hunter, 7:15pm.

Spring Dance Performance at Fisher Center, LUMA Theater (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Reel Rock 17: Climbing films and documentaries at Rock & Snow in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Alice in Wonderland, presented by Catskill Ballet Theater at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Andy McDermott album recording at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sat. Mar 11

The Crucible: National Theatre London Live at Time and Space Limited, 1pm.

Free Film Screening and Garden Talk at Henry A. Wallace Visitor and Education Center in Hyde Park, 2pm.

Alice in Wonderland, presented by Catskill Ballet Theater at UPAC in Kingston, 4pm.

Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at Doctorow Center for the Arts in Hunter, 4:15pm and 7:15pm.

The Restaurant: A New Improvised Play at Rosendale Cafe, 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

HUDSY: Beyond the Screen: A night of local films, music and connection at Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Mystery Dinner Theater at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Spring Dance Performance at Fisher Center, LUMA Theater (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm

Reel Rock 17: Climbing films and documentaries at Rock & Snow in New Paltz, 7:30pm.

Sun. Mar 12

Straight Line Crazy: National Theatre London Live at Time and Space Limited, 1pm.

The Restaurant: A New Improvised Play at Rosendale Cafe, 12pm and 2pm.

Steampunk Daylight Savings Celebration with The Time Machine (1960) and Frenchy and the Punk at Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

HVP 50th String Competition at Skinner Hall (Vassar College) in Pougkeepsie, 3pm.

Alice in Wonderland, presented by Catskill Ballet Theater at UPAC in Kingston, 4pm.

Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at Doctorow Center for the Arts in Hunter, 4:15pm and 7:15pm.

Tue. Mar 14

Acme Murder Mystery Dinner in the Taproom – “A Wee Bit O’Murder” at Newburgh Brewing Company, 6pm.

The Fifth Generation – Yellow Earth / Raise the Red Lantern at Jim Ottaway Jr. Film Center (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

A Measurable Existence, choreographed by Yin Yue at Fisher Center, LUMA Theater (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.