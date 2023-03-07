Wed. Mar 8

Depetris & Laks at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.

The Moral Panic Variety Hour feat. Andy Weaver / Ell / Noah B. Harley / Rakel Stammer / The Ten-Term Senator at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Lone Riders of the Apocalypse at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Nektar at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Thu. Mar 9

RPM: Rap, Music & Poetry at Seasoned Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Adam Ahuja at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Squirrel Flower / Horse Jumper of Love / Fraternal Twin at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Jazz Thursdays with Chad McLoughlin at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Missy Mazzoli Song Project Class Performance at Bitó Conservatory Building (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Mahavishnu Project: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Birds of Fire and the life of Jeff Beck at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Open Mic hosted by Grace Bialecki at Gardiner Library, 7pm.

Noele Flowers / Julesy / Jules Olson at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Rhett Miller (of the Old 97’s) at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Gravy Train w/Jay Collins at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

Jacob Bernz + Friends at Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Matt Mottel at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8:30pm.

Fri. Mar 10

Follow Suit at Newburgh Brewing Company, 6pm.

The Swing Vipers at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6:30pm.

DD Osama at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Kevin McKrell at Towne Crier Cafe (Salon Stage) in Beacon, 6:30pm.

Outta My Head / Kruger / Carried by VI / Widows / Axis-1 / Thirty Year Failure at The Loft at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Rixey / Collateral Jammage / Dead Gowns at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Club d’Elf at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Natasha B Band at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Ang ‘N Ed Duo at di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Jazzstock: Jamie Baum Septet at Senate Garage in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Allie Young / The Burning Sun / Bruiser and Bicycle / Afterparty with Roost.World at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Pajamazon / Albino Love Slaves / Medicine Day at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Who’s Bad: Michael Jackson Tribute at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Dark Star Orchestra at The Palace Theatre Albany, 8pm.

Lucky House at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Sugar Mountain: Celebrating the Genius of Neil Young at Towne Crier Cafe (Main Stage) in Beacon, 8pm.

The Lowliest One at Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Shades at Silk Factory in Newburgh, 8:30pm.

Buttermilk at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

Dharma Bums: Tibetan Uprising Day at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sat. Mar 11

Brunch: Cheryl & Kurt / Let it Rain at Silk Factory in Newburgh, 11:30am.

Live Music with Peter Einhorn Jazz Trio at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: La Pompe Attack Trio feat. Doug Munro at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

DB3 Trio at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Sack of Sin Showcase with Alter Ego / Greg Gilroy & The Critically Ashamed Band / Primacus / Breach the Asylum / Mia’s Face Lift / Blue Alien Mystic / The Moonlight Initiative / Robbie Mackerick at The Loft at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Soulside / Rebelmatic at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Willie Nile at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Matt Munisteri’s Totally Awesome Quartet at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Rudy’s Backbeat at di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

An Evening with Roxiny and Band at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Albany Symphony presents Bruckner & Cuong at Troy Music Hall, 7:30pm.

John Sparrow of Violent Femmes with the Rock Academy Show Band at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Dave Leonard’s 28th Annual Pisces Party with Dave Leonard / Jordan Matthews / MK Ultra / Jay Collins at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 8pm.

Bard College Conservatory Orchestra at Fisher Center (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Tom Chapin & Friends Birthday Concert at Towne Crier Cafe (Main Stage) in Beacon, 8pm.

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band: 50th Anniversary Tour (Night One) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Dark Star Orchestra at The Palace Theatre Albany, 8pm.

Plane Station at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Seeing Red at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

March Baby BDay Dance at Dogwood in Beacon, 8pm.

Lossey Goosey with the Haus of Peculiar at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8:30pm.

Fred Zepplin at Silk Factory in Newburgh, 8:30pm.

Nick Gianni at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

Painted Blue Sky at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Tech Noir House – Techno DJ Event at Odyssey Diner in Wappingers Falls, 10pm.

Sun. Mar 12

The Colony Fireside Brunch with Doug Marcus at Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Pablo Shine: Latin Jazz Brunch at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch: Gratefully Yours Duo / True North Jazz Project at Silk Factory in Newburgh, 11:30am.

Marji Zintz at Towne Crier Cafe (Salon Stage) in Beacon, 11:30am.

Live Brunch Jazz with Matt Garrity at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: Fred Gillen Jr. at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Albany Symphony presents Bruckner & Cuong at Troy Music Hall, 3pm.

The Tonebenders at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Faculty Recital: Yi-Wen Jiang and Frank Corliss at Bitó Conservatory Building (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 3:30pm.

Degree Recital: Michael Knox performing works by Bach, Koussevitsky, Marais, Chick Corea and Vigilance Brandon at Bitó Conservatory Building (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6pm.

New Trio: Previte / Pray / Esposito at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6pm.

Brian Melvin Quartet at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones at Towne Crier Cafe (Main Stage) in Beacon, 7pm.

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band: 50th Anniversary Tour (Night Two) at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Loopsy Dazy / Tall Glass at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Marc Delgado at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. Mar 13

Works for piano, violin, and percussion performed by students in an hour-long program at Bitó Conservatory Building (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 12pm.

Paula Vitolo at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6pm.

Open Mic hosted by Brendan O’Shea at Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Sarah Hennies Percussion Recital at Blum Hall (Bard College) in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Tue. Mar 14

Natalia Shevchuk at Troy Music Hall, 12pm.

Pipe Dreams: A Meditative Experience at Old Dutch Church with Anton Faynberg and B.A. Miale at Old Dutch Church in Kingston, 6pm.

Andrew Jordan at Darlings in Tillson, 7:30pm.

Electronics w/Brendan at Quinn’s in Beacon, 8pm.