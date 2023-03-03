After waiting the whole winter for a proper snowstorm, Ulster County received a bounty of flakes on Tue., Feb. 28, with 5-8 inches of snow falling across most of the region. Just a few days later on Fri. Mar. 3, residents were preparing for another winter storm that is expected to have a similar impact (though sadly, no resulting snow day for students).

According to Hudson Valley Weather, the incoming storm is somewhat unpredictable, and it is difficult to say with certainty just how much snow will fall, and where the boundary between snow and sleet/wintry mix will be located. The southern part of the county is expected to receive just a few inches of snow, while the northern parts could see over six inches. Mainstream weather forecasters were more ambitious in their projections, calling for eight to twelve inches of snow across Ulster County.

The storm is forecast to make its way into our area between 6-8pm Friday evening, moving southwest to northeast, with precipitation lasting throughout Saturday morning. As temperatures rise Saturday, some areas will see snow change to sleet or rain. Flurries and snow showers may continue into the evening.

In light of the weather, many events planned for Saturday are being cancelled and rescheduled, so make sure to check with venues and promoters before venturing out. Kingston High School announced their Winter Carnival has been moved from this Saturday to its alternate date, Sat. Mar. 11.