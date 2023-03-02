Woodstock town supervisor Bill McKenna appointed former Onteora School Board member Laurie Osmond to be deputy supervisor at the February 21 town board meeting.

“I took a little break in public service last spring and left the Onteora School Board last spring,” Osmond said. “I got married last summer. I decided I wanted to get involved, and I feel like this is a perfect vantage point because I can get to know everyone and learn from everyone and figure out who people are, I’m happy to have the chance to serve the town that I’ve lived in since 2004.”

The deputy supervisor is not a member of the town board, but has the authority to run meetings in the supervisor’s absence and is encouraged to voice opinions on topics of discussion.

The position is often a stepping stone for those interested in seeking election to the town board in the future. Deputy supervisors in recent history that have been elected to the board include Laura Ricci and Reggie Earls.

Osmond, a real-estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, is married to Kenneth Cichocki. She served on the school board for 14 years, more recently as vice-president and then president.

McKenna thanked Lynn Sehwerert, who had served as deputy supervisor since January 2022 and is also deputy town clerk. “Lynn has done an outstanding job. I never had any concerns, doubts or issues,” McKenna said. “And I know that she will continue to serve us very well in the town clerk’s office.”