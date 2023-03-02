The Wallkill Valley Rail Trail offers the walker, cyclist or cross-country skier many pleasures in its 22-mile course from Gardiner in the south to the outskirts of Kingston in the north. Notable highlights include the Rondout Trestle, with its lofty views of Rosendale and Joppenbergh Mountain, and the Wallkill River Bridge just north of New Paltz, where a particularly terrifying scene in the monster movie A Quiet Place was filmed.

But if they had to pick one absolute favorite spot on the WVRT, many users would have to cite the incredible vista of the Plattekill Gorge, at Boppy’s Lane about three miles south of New Paltz. There, near the intersection of Route 208 and Jansen Road, an old railroad bridge spans a small watercourse called the Plattekill, which wends its way lazily westward towards the Wallkill River. Against a stunning backdrop of the Shawangunk Ridge, cows and horses roam in sprawling meadows, and a magnificent solitary sycamore tree on the streambank frequently serves as a perch for a bald eagle. It would be difficult to think of a better spot in Ulster County from which to watch a sunset.

The viewing platform for this lovely panorama, known as the Plattekill Gorge Bridge, has been closed for months for replacement: part of the project by Ulster County, the Open Space Institute and the Wallkill Valley Land Trust (WVLT) to refurbish the 5.5-mile section of the Rail Trail between Plains Road in New Paltz and Main Street in Gardiner. The project got underway in September 2022. On February 17, WVLT announced that the bridge work — the most complex piece of the trail improvements — had been completed, and the bridge itself has been reopened for public use.

“You can resume accessing this section of the Rail Trail, but be prepared for temporary closures in the coming weeks as the improvement work on the Rail Trail from New Paltz south to Gardiner will be completed,” said WVLT’s Facebook post. On a “groundtruthing” visit by HV1 to the site on February 26, whatever work remained in the vicinity of Plattekill Gorge appeared to be finished. The trail surface was freshly graded and graveled at least as far south as Dressel Farms, and another, smaller stream crossing near the 6.0 mile marker also had brand-new railings.

The old Plattekill Gorge Bridge was stripped down to its original concrete and stone supports on either bank, spanned by steel girders. Over these, new joists of pressure-treated wood were laid in pairs that cantilever out slightly to either side of the bridge surface. In the small space between each pair is bolted a sort of “flying buttress” providing lateral support to each of the sturdy posts of the bridge railings. These in turn support five courses of two-by-eight stringers, set closely enough together that even the smallest child couldn’t wriggle through the space between the rows. The joists are topped by composite decking, made of a mixture of plastic and sawdust that looks like wood but resists rot and lasts for many decades.

These railings are clearly engineered for maximal safety as well as strength. The cap board sits nearly five feet high on either side of the bridge – too high for a traveler to topple over accidentally by leaning too far to admire the view, although a determined person could climb over. In fact, some of the public response to the new bridge has been that it’s a tad overengineered, with the stringers blocking the vista from a sitting position. That will be a concern if WVLT decides to replace the park benches that formerly stood on the bridge.

“It does block the view a little bit,” said Jeff Skinner of New Paltz, who had brought his own camp chair to the bridge this past Sunday. “But they did a nice job. I’ve been talking to people, and everyone says they hope they bring the benches back.” A regular visitor to the spot, Skinner added, “I come here to meditate many times, on good days and bad days.”

Besides rebuilding existing bridges, the trail improvement plan includes resurfacing of the trail path, vegetation maintenance, upgrades to off-road crossings and improved grading, drainage and structural enhancements along the trail. The $885,000 project is funded through OSI-secured grants and private funds. In 2021, Ulster County awarded OSI $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward three Rail Trail improvement projects, with OSI utilizing private support to provide an additional $95,000 worth of project management services. This WVRT project from New Paltz to Gardiner is the first of the three ARPA-funded projects. It is also being supported by in-kind services by partner municipalities. Gardiner-based contractor P. E. Colucci Excavating, Inc. carried out the project work.

“Well-maintained trails play an important role in making communities more livable, healthy and prosperous. This project is another step toward establishing Ulster County as a world-class recreational destination,” said OSI president and CEO Kim Elliman when the project was first announced. “These trail projects not only connect people with nature and each other; they also reinforce the great sense of community here in Ulster County.”

Christie DeBoer, executive director of the Wallkill Valley Land Trust, thanked users, supporters and community members for their patience with the closure. She noted that “the long-term benefits of the improvements will be remarkable,” including “a rail trail that is wider, safer and well-drained,” and will also “enhance the overall user experience of the trail while protecting essential habitat and natural resources.” Finishing touches to the project will include installing welcoming, accessible trailheads and improved signage.

Handy parking access for the Plattekill Gorge Bridge is available at the southern terminus of Plains Road in New Paltz. For status updates on enhancements to the Rail Trail, visit https://wallkillvalleylt.org and www.facebook.com/wallkill.valley.land.trust.