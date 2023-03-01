Wed. Mar. 1

Conjunctions:79, Onword launch reading with Jai Chakrabarti, Peter Gizzi, Carole Maso, Shane McCrae, introduced by Colin Channer at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7pm.

Thu. Mar. 2

Read Across America at Rough Draft in Kingston, 4pm.

Linda Zerilli: “Arendt and the Problem of Political Persuasion” lecture at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5:15pm.

The Institute of Advanced Theology Spring 2023 Lecture Series: “In Search of the Once and Future Eden” with Bruce Chilton at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5:30pm.

Fri. Mar 3

Workbench Build at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 9am.

Sat. Mar 4

Prosendale: Memoir Readings by Hudson Valley Authors for Women’s History Month at Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Fly Tying Class at Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Mon. Mar 6

Looking Back, Looking Forward: Documenting Trans Family Life at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 5pm.

Unpacking Anti-Asian Hate: AAPI 101 at Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5:30pm.