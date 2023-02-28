When Rosendale police officer Patricia Vincent arrived on the scene of a recent automobile accident in High Falls, she discovered a seriously injured driver who was unconscious and unresponsive. According to a Facebook post by the Rosendale Police Department, her quick action and skill saved the victim’s life.

According to police, Vincent “immediately took the role of incident commander directing all responding emergency personnel, as well as beginning cardiopulmonary resuscitation.” She leveraged her EMT training and used an automated external defibrillator along with rescue breathing to bring back the victim’s pulse and breathing.

Rosendale police aren’t the only ones honoring Vincent’s heroism. The man she saved will be on hand to personally thank Vincent at a meeting to honor her service hosted by Marbletown First Aid Unit on Sat. Mar. 4. Additionally, the Facebook post was full of nearly 100 community members expressing their gratitude.