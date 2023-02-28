On February 20 at 6:30 p.m., two DEC forest rangers responded to a call for a lost hiker in Sundown Wild Forest. The 75-year-old from West Shokan lost the trail. Her cell phone battery died, leaving her with no other source of light. Rangers reached the subject 15 minutes later and helped her back to her vehicle at the trailhead. Winter hikers are encouraged to come prepared for the outdoors.

On February 23 at 1:30 p.m., four DEC forest rangers responded to a call for a camper in need of assistance near Echo Lake in Woodstock. The 18-year-old from Brooklyn ran out of food and water and was struggling walking to the trailhead. Rangers reached the subject at 2:35 p.m., provided food and water, and helped him back to the trailhead. Resources were clear at 4 p.m.