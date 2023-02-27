A rare pre-snowday school cancellation occurred at 7pm on Mon. Feb. 27, as Kingston school officials announced the closing of its schools and offices for Tue. Feb. 28 due to inclement weather which was just starting to roll in. A winter storm warning was in effect for the area until 7pm Tuesday.

Kingston city officials announced a snow emergency would be in effect starting Mon. Feb. 27 at 7pm. As of 9pm, vehicles will be required to park on the odd side of the street, or risk receiving a ticket. The plan is to clear the even side of the street overnight. Then residents are expected to wake up bright and early to move their vehicles to the even side of the street by 7am on Tuesday so snowplows can clear the odd side of the street. If you are on a snow emergency route, you are not allowed to park on the street at all.

Trash and recycling pickup will also be delayed one day in Kingston, with the only perk being that parking lots and meters are suspended until the snow emergency ceases.

Well… there’s one more perk: The best sledding hills the Hudson Valley has to offer.