At approximately 3:05am on Feb. 21, 2023, Ulster County Sheriff deputies responded to a 911 call at Creek Locks Road in Rosendale after receiving a report of a home invasion.

The victim told police he was woken up by three individuals breaking into his home. He said that when he confronted the burglars, they attacked him. He was treated at the scene by members of Mobile Life for what police described as “minor injuries”.

After arriving on the scene, Sheriff deputies quickly ascertained the description of the vehicle the assailants fled in. Ulster Police subsequently located the vehicle traveling on I-587 (Colonel Chandler Drive) and conducted a traffic stop. Police identified the occupants as “perpetrators of the home invasion” and took them into custody.

Isaiah R. Jackson, 19, of Tennessee was charged with felonies of burglary in the second degree, conspiracy in the third degree, and attempted assault in the third degree. Two 15-year-old males from Troy, NY were also charged with the same group of felonies and released to their parents pending future juvenile delinquency proceedings.

Jackson was arraigned and sent to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $3,000 cash, $6,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond. The identities of the juveniles were withheld because of their potential “youthful offender status.”