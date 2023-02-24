The Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter’s 13th annual Subzero Heroes fundraiser will be held at Berean Park in Highland on Saturday, February 25. The fun event features people dressing up in costumes and jumping into Berean Lake to raise funds to fight Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

“We’re so excited to be back at Berean Lake again this year. There’s such great energy every year when all our Heroes gather to take the plunge,” said David Sobel, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter. “We look forward to seeing everyone again as we jump to support families living with dementia and research seeking a cure.”

Check-in/registration will open at 10:30 a.m. with the jumping starting at noon.

Participants can register at subzeroheroes.org, as Heroes, who must raise a minimum of $250 to take the icy plunge themselves, or Sidekicks, who help Heroes raise money and recruit additional team members. The jumping order is determined by the amount of funds raised. As in recent years, there will be a costume contest, so Heroes are invited to get creative with their attire.

Culinary Institute students will be on site with gourmet soup for participants, and hot cider and hot chocolate with marshmallows from Hudson Valley Marshmallow Company will also be available.

Sponsors are also being sought for the event. For more information, please contact Kyle Marin at kmarin@alz.org.

Berean Lake is located at 49 Reservoir Road in Highland.