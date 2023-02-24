Art historian Bruce Weber will interview Meed Wetterau Barnett, Barbara Carlson and Sarah Mecklem on February 28 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All three grew up in Woodstock’s art colony in the period after World War II. They will discuss their experiences coming of age in this unique community, their artistic families and the impact growing up in Woodstock among a thriving community of artists has had on their lives.

Meed Wetterau Barnett is the granddaughter of illustrator and landscape painter Rudolph Wetterau and portrait painter Margaret Wetterau, and grew up in Greenwich Village and Woodstock. She has followed the family tradition and is an artist, writer and singer.

Barbara Carlson is the granddaughter of John F. Carlson, landscape painter and author of The Elementary Principles of Landscape Painting, and of Margaret Goddard Carlson, also a noted landscape painter. Many of her other relatives and friends were also artists.

Sarah Mecklem is the daughter of Austin Mecklem and Marianne Appel, both noted landscape artists. She is herself a noted painter and sculptor who has exhibited widely.

This Zoom event can be accessed by sending an email to historicalsocietyofwoodstockny@gmail.com with “Woodstock Art Colony Kids” as the subject line; a link for the event will then be sent.