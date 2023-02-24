Yes, dairy tech. Really?

“If you are looking for career opportunities in tech, make sure you include the dairy industry in your job search. Yes, really!” So says the NYS Department of Labor in a press release Feburary 24. “It may be surprising to hear, but New York’s dairy industry has become a gateway to workers with science and technology backgrounds looking for new careers.”

From robotics engineers to mechanical designers to quality assurance lab technicians, says the DOL, “the dairy industry offers a surprising number of career paths for individuals in the technology field.”

To learn more about dairy industry jobs in your area, visit the New York State Job Bank and search keyword “Dairy.”