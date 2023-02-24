On Feb. 15th, 2023, area firefighters averted disaster by quickly extinguishing a fire that threatened to burn down a substantial section of Uptown Kingston.

While no one was hurt in the blaze, the main victims of this 3-alarm fire were the owners and employees of Ester Wine and Spirits, a beloved local shop specializing in natural and organic wines, as well as other alcoholic delicacies. A large portion of the Ester building sustained fire, water and smoke damage.

This led the owners to launch a GoFundMe campaign to raise an employee fire relief fund. The fundraising page says, “This fund is to provide a lifeline to the workers that depended on this work to support their families, their education, and their livelihood.”

“Together, we can prove that while the flames can be extinguished our spirits will not be, and show that although Kingston may have fires… It will never burn again,” the GoFundMe page concludes.

At the time of this writing, Ester was almost halfway to its fundraising goal of $5,000.