Railroad crossings between Kings Highway and the roads on the other side of the railroad tracks are in some cases very dangerous, with poor sight distances and inadequate warning signals. The problem has been brought to the Saugerties Transportation Advisory Committee by Barbara Budik, marketing manager at Northeast Solite, located at Kings Highway and Tissal Road, Village trustee Vincent Buono reported at the Village Board meeting on Monday, February 6.

Budik favors a single crossing, with a road to be constructed across the tracks from Kings Highway. “For some of those crossings, you’ve got to get almost on the tracks,” Buono said. “A number of people have died in accidents at these crossings.”

Buono also shared a request that the Committee address reducing the speed limit on parts of Route 212. “We have a relatively new member who lives out that way, and he’s concerned about the safety of his children,” Buono said. He added that he is not sure of which parts of Route 212 are being proposed, but said that he has been in touch with Ulster County.