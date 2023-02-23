The Onteora Central School District Board of Education has authorized a series of tax exemptions to assist eligible senior citizens, low-income disabled individuals and those who volunteer as firefighters or ambulance workers.

At its January 24 meeting, the board approved the exemptions for district residents age 65 or older and low-income individuals with a documented disability. These taxpayers now may qualify for a reduction in their school property tax assessment, effective with the 2023-24 school year. As permitted by the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance, the district will grant a 50% reduction in school property taxes for qualifying individuals with incomes under $35,000. Additionally, these eligible property owners with incomes at or over $35,001 but under $44,000 may also qualify for reductions at the following rates:

• 20% exemption for incomes at or over $39,800 and under $40,700

• 10% exemption for incomes at or over $41,600 and under $42,500

• 5% exemption for incomes at or over $42,500 and under $44,000

The senior citizen exemption is separate from and in addition to the Enhanced STAR program.

“The Board of Education is acutely aware of the challenges that supporting schools through a property-tax based system places on individuals on limited incomes and hopes that these exemptions provide relief to those who need it most,” said Superintendent Victoria McLaren. “One of the greatest challenges in building the annual school budget is balancing the needs of all property owners against the responsibility to provide students with the best education possible.”

To be eligible for the senior citizen or low income disabled individual exemptions, applicants must have owned the property for at least 12 months prior to the date of filing (unless the owner(s) received an exemption for their previous residence). The property must be used for residential purposes and the property must be the legal residence of the owners. Exceptions for owners not residing at the property due to divorce, legal separation, abandonment or receiving health-related services as an in-patient of a residential health care facility are permitted. All owners of the property must be either disabled or 65 years of age or older, depending on the exemption being sought, unless the owners are married or siblings. In those instances, at least one of the owners must be 65 years of age or older for the senior exemption or have a qualifying disability for the disabled exemption. A list of qualifying disabilities can be found at https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/property/exemption/disablexempt.htm.

At its February 7 meeting, the Board of Education also approved a newly announced partial exemption for qualified volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers. This partial exemption would allow for up to a 10% reduction of the assessed value of such property. These volunteers are eligible if the property is a primary residence in the town whereby the homeowner volunteers.

To access these exemptions, property owners must apply on or before March 1, 2023. Please contact the local assessor’s office with questions or assistance in applying. Links to the following forms are available on the district website at www.onteora.k12.ny.us/exemptions.

For more information, contact Monica LaClair, Assistant Superintendent for Business, at 845-657-8499.