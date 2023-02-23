New Paltz High School (NPHS) math teacher Kathryn Stewart was recently recognized as a New York State (NYS) Master Teacher, according to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul.

The NYS Master Teacher program is a professional network of more than 1,400 outstanding public school teachers who share a passion for learning and teaching in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). During her four-year commitment to the program, Stewart will be collaborating with other Master Teachers from around New York, sharing best practices and working to raise the level of STEM instruction around the State.

Although Stewart deals largely with numbers, her professional and personal goals involve expanding her scientific knowledge. “As a math teacher, I want to learn more about science,” she said. “I am always looking for more knowledge to use in my classroom. I teach calculus, and it is the language of physics. The more I learn about physics, the more I can use it in my calculus teaching.”

“This is a tremendous recognition and opportunity for Ms. Stewart to mentor other teachers with her impressive teaching style and techniques,” said New Paltz Central School District Superintendent Steve Gratto. “We couldn’t be more proud of her hard work and dedication to her craft. Her involvement in this program will significantly reach classrooms around the State while also bringing new practices, skills, and information into our own classrooms.”