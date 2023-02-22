Tom Struzzieri has decided not to sell the Diamond Mills Hotel and Tavern, the 30-room boutique hotel, restaurant and banquet facility at 25 Partition Street on the banks of the Esopus Falls in Saugerties, after all. He announced on Wednesday, February 22, that he would instead reinvigorate the property, which had been for sale for an asking price of $14 million since last April.

Diamond Mills will also break ground this spring on an all-new spa, gym and wellness facility at its Saugerties Steamboat Co. location, set to debut next winter. At Saugerties Steamboat Co., the boat and docking services will be available starting in the spring. The new spa and wellness center has a planned grand opening date of December 1. More information on the offerings and membership to the boating, dining and spa facilities will be available soon.

The Tavern at Diamond Mills will become the Blackbarn Hudson Valley restaurant, reopening in April with an all-new menu and executive chef Marcos Castro at the helm.

“Saugerties is my home and where I have operated successful businesses for over 20 years,” Struzzieri said in a release. “After careful consideration, I have decided to continue to invest in our community by reinvesting in the future success of Diamond Mills. We have a number of great things on the way, so stay tuned.”