On the evening of Tue. Feb. 21, Saugerties police posted a bulletin asking for the public’s help in locating local resident Joseph E Karolys in connection with a charge of manslaughter.

According to police, Karolys was last seen in the Town of Rosendale operating a red 1973 Autocar Dump Truck with NY registration 16178NC. Police described him as a white male, 5’11” tall, weighing 180 lbs.

A Facebook page which appears to have been created by Karolys listed him as a “land development contractor offering excavating/grading, trucking, logging and land clearing”. Karolys posted to Facebook on a daily basis in early 2022, then stopped abruptly after April 7, 2022, with only a single public post on May 15, 2022 since then.

If you spot Karolys or his vehicle, Saugerties police cautioned “do not attempt to detain or apprehend” him, but notify the authorities immediately at 845-246-9800.

Manslaughter in the first degree is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison in New York.