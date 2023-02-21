Is it unofficially jazz season? We noticed an sizable increase in jazz music events this week. Apparently, there’s never been a better time this year to get smooth and sophisticated in Ulster County.

Did you know the tradition of the jazz brunch originated in New Orleans, born in part from the fact that eggs were very inexpensive at the time? My, how times have changed. “Jazz bird flu pandemic and sustained inflation” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Of course, jazz is just one genre in a whole carton of music hatching this week. We managed to collect close to one hundred live shows in and around the area. Whether you prefer your music hard-boiled, over-easy or scrambled, there’s a local venue cooking up the music the way you like it.

Wed. Feb. 22

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30pm.

Gratefully Yours at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Pictoria Vark / Tiny Blue Ghost / New Vision at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Music from Soul with Corey Glover at Park Theater in Hudson, 8pm.

Wishbone Ash at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Thu. Feb. 23

Roadhouse Roosters at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Live Cajun Music with the Bunkhouse Boys at Rosendale Cafe, 7pm.

Knifeplay / Babehoven at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Latin Jazz Express “The Music of the Masters” at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Dance Jam with Beacon Dance Beat at Towne Crier Cafe (Main Stage) in Beacon, 7pm.

Open Mic at Towne Crier Cafe (Salon Stage) in Beacon, 7pm.

DJ Pete Pop at Silk Factory in Newburgh, 7pm.

Jennie Angel at Juan Murphy’s in Arlington, 7:30pm.

Jay Collins & Gravy Train at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

Bossa Blue – Thermal Thursdays: A Winter Residency at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Big Net / Allegra Krieger / Nighttime at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Chad McLoughlin at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Dead Letter Office – A Tribute to R.E.M. at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Fri. Feb. 24

Shelley Levy at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 4pm.

The Deadbeats at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Eugene Tyler Band at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Raquel Vidal at Towne Crier Cafe (Salon Stage) in Beacon, 6:30pm.

Hillbilly Parade at Newburgh Brewing, 6:30pm.

Larry Locust / Bruiser and Bicycle / Ghost Prom at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Arleigh Rose of Sister Sparrow at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Andrew Jordan at di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

West-Eastern Divian Ensemble at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30pm.

Publik Johnson at Juan Murphy’s in Arlington, 7:30pm.

Phil Cook at Levon Helm Studios, 8pm.

Emo Night Brooklyn at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Nepenthae / The Dirt Whisperers at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

The Last Minute Soulmates feat. Russell St. George & Carla Springer at Towne Crier Cafe (Main Stage) in Beacon, 8pm.

Tim Stout Trio at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

What? at Silk Factory in Newburgh, 8:30pm.

Bill Skillz at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

Abraham & the Groove at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sat. Feb. 25

Jazz Brunch at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch with Jim Pospisil at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

90 Proof Band at Gardiner Brewing, 3:30pm.

Pablo Shine Latin Jazz Band at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

Boom Kat at Towne Crier Cafe (Salon Stage) in Beacon, 6pm.

Feed the Addiction / Diamonds to Dust / Asuna / Nightmares / Karmella / For Those Who Doubt at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

DJ: MK Ultra at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Billy Riker and the Beautiful Bastards at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Ed Palermo Big Band – It’s The Copyright Infringement Show at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

SolJoi at Newburgh Brewing, 7pm.

Special Olympics Fundraiser with In The Pocket at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

James Patrick at di’Vine Wine Bar in Wappingers, 7pm.

Ethan Levy at Silk Factory in Newburgh, 7pm.

Low Flying Planes at Juan Murphy’s in Arlington, 7:30pm.

Best Night Ever: Best of Both Worlds at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Primal Disco at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

The Dark Horses perform the music of George Harrison at Towne Crier Cafe (Main Stage) in Beacon, 8pm.

Hudson Jazz Festival – The Tyler Blanton Group at Park Theater in Hudson, 8pm.

Identity Crisis at District Social in Beacon, 8pm.

Dana Fuchs at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Dylan Doyle at 1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Marlboro & GS at Quinn’s in Beacon, 9pm.

The Shequida Show with DJ Jimmy Prada at Revel 32° in Poughkeepsie, 9pm.

80s Dance Party Night at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. Feb. 26

The Colony Fireside Brunch w/Eric Erickson at Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

R&B Brunch with Conor Wenk at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch with Richard Baratta Latin Jazz Quintet at Towne Crier Cafe (Salon Stage) in Beacon, 11:30am.

Jazz Brunch at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch with Mike Burns at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Payne’s Grey Sky at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 2pm.

The Classics at Gardiner Brewing, 3:30pm.

T McCann Band at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

SWDYT? v. 12 E# / Eric Mingus / Lea Bertucci at Tubby’s in Kingston, 6pm.

Joe Farnsworth’s #timetoswing Quartet at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Cherish the Ladies at Towne Crier Cafe (Main Stage) in Beacon, 7pm.

Jon Camp + Schott Verrastro / Dan Pell / Nathan McLaughlin at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Davide Pannozzo at Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. Feb. 27

Open Mic hosted by Brendan O’Shea at Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Cosmic Supermarket: Chess & Vinyl w/Ephraim Asili at Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Open Mic with Kirsten and John at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Celtic Session at Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 7:30pm.

Tue. Feb. 28

The Poughkeepsie Jazz Project at Mahoney’s Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Nicholas John at Darlings in Tillson, 7:30pm.