Two and a half hours past midnight in Rosendale on February 13, the cries of a woman screaming for help out on Springtown Road convinced multiple people within earshot to call 911.

Just as Ulster County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the location, a vehicle was observed attempting to flee the scene. Unable to prevent the quick exit, the deputies were forced to follow. Members of the New York State Police, City of Kingston and Town of Ulster police joined the chase.

Behind the wheel, it is alleged, was 23-year-old Rosendale resident Matthew A. Dequarto, operating the vehicle in a manner so reckless that the forces of the law thought it safer to allow the driver to escape.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the Town of Ulster.

An investigation into the situation alleges that Dequarto assaulted the victim and then fled the scene of his actions in her vehicle. The victim was transported by Mobile Life to Health Alliance Hospital for injuries sustained from the assault.

A warrant was issued for his arrest by the Rosendale justice court. Dequarto was arraigned on February 16, and released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to reappear on a future date and time.

Dequarto has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation. All are misdemeanors.