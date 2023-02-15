The Saugerties Highway Department is placing additional signs around the Platte Clove Road area in West Saugerties warning drivers that the winding, hilly road is closed for the winter season. The move follows the recent wedging of a truck hauling a 53-foot trailer across the road. Highway superintendent Ray Mayone told the Saugerties Town Board at its meeting on Wednesday, February 8 that the driver started up the road despite “Road Closed” signs posted along area roads leading to it. “The last administration and my administration have called the GPS company several times – every time we get a problem – and tell them that’s not the way to go to Hunter Mountain,” Mayone said.

Mayone said he did not know positively where the truck came from: “I’m assuming it came from Albany, because the driver was from Amsterdam. He got off at the Saugerties exit instead of Catskill and then took it up 212 and up.”

Vehicles going up Platte Clove Road in winter present an ongoing problem, Mayone said. “Today we put another ‘Road Closed’ sign just past Becker Road. We have one on Manorville Road, and we have one on Becker Road. There’s one on Blue Mountain Road. Obviously, the driver was just following his GPS and not the road signs.”

The Hunter Town supervisor “wants to put more signs around, because he has the same problem on his end,” Mayone said.