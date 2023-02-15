Join the Dr. Margaret Wade-Lewis Center (MWLC) and Unison Arts for two events that celebrate Black History Month.

On Saturday, February 18 from 6-8 p.m., MWLC and Unison Arts jointly present a concert of jazz standards by singer-songwriter Darius Beckford and pianist Jennifer Poroye. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for kids.

On Saturday, February 25 from 4 to 6 p.m., MWLC and Unison Arts jointly invite the community to the opening reception of “Soul Reflections,” an exhibition of photographs that reflect the complex and profound lives of those of African ancestry within our River Valley and across the Diaspora. The show presents the work of the Soul Reflections Photography Collective — a group of photographers of color residing in Ulster County — and features work by Ben Eichert, Micah Fornari, Melanie Gonzalez, Maria Fernanda Hubeaut, Kristopher Johnson and Michael Torres. It will run from February 25 through April 2.

Both events take place at Unison Arts, 68 Mountain Rest Road in New Paltz.

The Margaret Wade-Lewis Center engages and empowers the community through cultural, educational and wellness programming and seeks to restore the historic Ann Oliver House to be a center for historic collections and research by and about the Black community.

Unison Arts is committed to a mission of bringing the arts to the center of community life. It accomplishes that mission through initiatives that focus on arts programming in the community, arts advocacy and programs that nurture and support our local artists and arts and cultural organizations.

For more information, email info@mwlcenter.org or visit mwlcenter.org.