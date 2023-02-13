On February 12 at 5:25 p.m., Saugerties police responded to a 911 call at 356 Route 212 in the Town of Saugerties for a report of a pick-up truck with an attached camping trailer that had parked sideways on the Thruway overpass, blocking all four lanes of traffic on Route 212. Upon the arrival of responding officers, they encountered 53-year-old Joseph Britt Jr. who was standing outside his vehicle with his canine. Britt, who was agitated, told officers that his children had been taken away from him seven years ago and that he was frustrated over the legal system in Ulster County. Britt then told officers that he had issues with the federal government who attempted to wage war on him because he was a past presidential candidate. Britt continued his rant stating the FBI and CIA had deemed him as Jesus Christ and occasionally the anti-Christ.

A file check on Britt revealed a warrant for Britt’s arrest out of Powder River Montana, however, the warrant was not extraditable. Officers took Britt into custody, finding Britt in possession of two knives. Britt was transported to Saugerties Police Headquarters for processing. The New York State Thruway was closed down in both directions, while police cleared the vehicle and camper with a Saugerties Police K9 explosives team. The vehicle was then removed from the scene, at which time both Route 212 and the NYS Thruway were reopened (Route 212 was closed for approximately 90 minutes and the Thruway was closed for approximately 45 minutes). Incidental to processing, Britt was transported by police to the Kingston Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department, NYS Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.