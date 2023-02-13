The startling true story Burden, about a Black South Carolina minister who takes in a Ku Klux Klan member who claims he wants to repent, is the next Movies With Spirit screening on February 18, 7 p.m., at the Old Dutch Church, located at 272 Wall Street in Kingston.

Movies With Spirit is showing the motion picture, written and directed by Andrew Heckler, in cooperation with Black History Month Kingston.

The 2018 film earned the Sundance Film Festival’s Audience Award for a best drama and the Nantucket Film Festival’s Audience Award for best narrative feature.

The screening will be followed by a facilitated discussion. Refreshments will be served. Attendees over age 12 are asked to contribute $10 a person.

The monthly Movies With Spirit series is organized by Gerry Harrington of Kingston. For more information about Burden and the rest of the Movies With Spirit series, contact Harrington at 845-389-9201 or email gerryharrington@mindspring.com.