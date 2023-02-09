A proposed seven-unit motel on Calamar Lane in Woodstock needs review by the town’s planning consultant before further action is taken. The planning board approved retaining Matthew Rudikoff to review the project and to collect $1500 in escrow from the developer, Ashokan Architecture, to get started.

In the meantime, nearby residents opposed to the motel have started a change.org petition that has gathered 784 signatures to date.

The property, formerly owned by Peter Walker, was the scene of a devastating fire that destroyed one home and damaged other structures, displacing residents who rented apartments.

The new owner, Michael Arnstein, sought and received a wetlands and watercourse permit for foot bridges to cross the Tannery Brook. After the permit was granted, an initial plan for single-family homes, was changed to seven motel units spread over several buildings.

In other business, the planning board made a negative declaration in the environmental review process for Fam Acres near Glasco Turnpike, finding no serious environmental impact caused by the development’s wetlands and watercourse permit. The development calls for eleven buildable lots on the 147 acres, with one lot including an existing farmhouse. Approximately 101 acres will be protected from development by conservation measures.

The public will be able to comment on the project February 16.