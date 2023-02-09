Neonics, the Toxic Truth: The Pesticides Threatening Bees, Birds, and New Yorker’s Health, will take place via a free webinar on Thursday, February 16 at 6:30 p.m.

This webinar will explain the science behind the threats posed by neonicotinoid pesticides (“neonics”) to pollinators, biodiversity and our own health as well as neonics’ surprising prevalence in our environment. The popular pesticides contaminate New York soil, water and plant life on a nearly unprecedented scale, driving mass losses of birds and bees, and raising alarm bells for a whole host of wildlife, clean water and the health of all New Yorkers. The event is sponsored by the Third Thursday Environmental Series.

To join Zoom meeting, navigate to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83538684901 or send an email to thirdthursdayseries@gmail.com.